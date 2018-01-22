Postponed Munster Junior Cup clashes featuring Tipperary clubs re-fixed for next weekend

Five Tipperary league clubs progressed to the last thirty-two in the Munster Junior Cup and although St Michael's got the better of St Saviour's (Waterford) and Cahir Park beat Avondale United (Cork) to book their place in the last sixteen on Sunday the games featuring Nenagh Celtic, Peake Villa and Thurles Town were postponed.

Cahir Park, a surprise packet in this year's competition, have beaten Cullen Lattin (4-0), Vee Rovers (1-0) and Cashel Town (on penalties) during the early rounds of the competition before seeing off Avondale United (2-1) on Sunday.

Cahir Park took full advantage of their newly-built astro-turf pitch to come from behind and beat one of Cork’s top junior sides Avondale United on an historic day for Tipperary’s longest established club. Avondale United took the lead through Brian Mullins during the opening half before Shane Murphy equalised for Cahir Park. Then in the second half Cahir Park struck for the winner when Benny Ryan headed home.

Meanwhile St Michael's, who appeared in last season's provincial final, comfortably accounted for Waterford side St Saviour's when winning 4-0 and thereby progressed to the last sixteen in the competition for the fifth successive season.

The three remaining Tipperary league clubs in the Munster Junior Cup will take the field this weekend.

Although originally drawn at home to Broadford United of the Desmond League last Sunday's postponement now means that Thurles Town must face Broadford in Limerick on Sunday, January 28th at 2pm. Meanwhile Peake Villa will host Nenagh Celtic in Thurles (2pm) - Celtic have also been forced to surrender their home advantage due to weather conditions on Sunday, January 21st.

Nenagh Celtic have already accounted for Cloughjordan (3-2), Borroway Rovers (3-1) and Portumna Town (2-2, won 2-1 on penalties), but Celtic will have it all to do against their Tipperary South & District League opponents Peake Villa. In the first round Villa beat Galbally United (5-0) and then saw off the challenge of Kilmanahan United (6-0) before accoutning for Clonmel Town (2-1) in the third round.

Thurles Town beat Lough Derg (3-0) and Blackcastle Templemore Harps (4-1) en route to this stage of the competition while 2017 cup finalists St Michael's have accounted for St Nicholas (3-0), Clonmel Celtic (1-0) and Donohill & District (7-0).

And, the draw for the last sixteen in this prestigious competition has already been made - the draw for the fifth round of the Munster Junior Cup pits St Michael’s against Murroe and Nenagh Celtic or Peake Villa against Thurles Town or Broadford United while Cahir Park will face Southend Utd. The games are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, February 11th; the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 11th.

