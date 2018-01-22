Kilfeacle & District RFC prepare to face Ashbourne in All-Ireland Junior Cup final

Portlaoise Rugby Club will host the All-Ireland Junior Cup final between defending champions Ashbourne and Tipperary's Kilfeacle & District RFC on Saturday, January 27th (2pm).

Ashbourne dethroned Enniscorthy in the 2017 final and if the Meath club win on Saturday they will become the first club since Tullamore (2012-13) to win back-to-back All-Ireland Junior Cups.

Crosshaven remain the only club from the Munster province to previously win the All-Ireland Junior Cup and Kileacle & District RFC will hope to emulate the Cork club's 2011 feat - the previous winners of the All-Ireland Junior Cup read as follows: 2017 Ashbourne, 2016 Enniscorthy, 2015 Dundalk, 2014 Enniscorthy, 2013 Tullamore, 2012 Tullamore, 2011 Crosshaven, 2010 City of Derry, 2009 Tullamore, 2008 Navan, 2007 Seapoint and 2006 Rainey Old Boys.

Ashbourne have already beaten Ballyclare (23-13), Clonmel (22-13) and Ballina (22-17) this season with flanker Conor Hurley and captain Gavin Kennedy in outstanding form.

Kilfeacle & District RFC are appearing in their first All-Ireland Junior Cup final on Saturday and represent just the third Munster club to reach this stage of the competition.

En route to this final Kilfeacle & District RFC beat Monivea (24-7) in Galway and also faced another arduous trip out west when beating the Connemara All-Blacks 12-10 in the quarter-finals. Then, at the semi-final stage of the competition the Tipperary men edged out Newcastle West (17-14) thanks to a cracking Diarmuid O'Donnell try.

