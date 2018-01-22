Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC return to action in the Ulster Bank League

The Ulster Bank League returns on Saturday, January 27th as both Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC face into two critical weekends of action in division 2A.

As matters stand Nenagh Ormond are third in the table (seven points behind leaders Malone and five behind second-placed Highfield) while Cashel RFC are fifth and twenty points off the top. There is time, however, for Cashel RFC to force their way into the play-off picture with seven rounds of games remaining to be played.

Indeed, Cashel RFC have back-to-back home games to look forward to on Saturday, January 27th and on Saturday, Februard 3rd - first off Cashel host high-flying Highfield and then a struggling Galway Corinthians pay a visit to Tipperary (all games kick-off at 2.30pm).

Two wins for Cashel RFC would do nicely.

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond are away to bottom side Galwegians on Saturday, January 27th and then travel to face Highfield in Cork on February 3rd in what looks like a key clash - Highfield beat Nenagh Ormond at New Ormond Park earlier this season and if the North Tipperary lads hope to challenge for the league title this season a win away to Highfield is a must.

Nenagh Ormond, of course, will take heart from their recent 30-29 win over Cashel RFC at New Ormond Park when a last-gasp try from Kevin O'Gorman sealed the points in the most dramatic of circumstances. And, Nenagh Ormond, of course, famously won the Limerick Charity Cup final on November 18th - on an historic night at the Market’s Field in Limerick Nenagh Ormond beat raging hot favourites Garryowen by a single point (25-24).

Cashel RFC are coached by Denis Leamy while Nenagh Ormond are managed by John Long and the head coach is Ivan Muldoon.

