GAA club championship draws made in Mid, South and West Tipperary

On Friday, January 19th the draws for the Mid, South and West Tipperary club championships were made. And, the stand out fixture is the meeting of 2017 finalists Upperchurch-Drombane and Thurles Sarsfields in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

The quarter-final draw for the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship reads as follows: Thurles Sarsfields v Upperchurch-Drombane, JK Bracken’s v Clonakenny, Loughmore-Castleiney v Drom & Inch, Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship is: JK Bracken’s v Loughmore-Castleiney, Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane.

In the semi-finals of the Roadstone Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship Moyne-Templetuohy will face Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch will take on Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

The Roskeen Construction Mid Tipperary Junior A Hurling championship will be run on a two-group format - group one: Thurles Sarsfields (1), Thurles Gaels, Upperchurch-Drombane, Holycross-Ballycahill and Loughmore-Castleiney. Group two: Thurles Sarsfields, Boherlahan-Dualla, JK Bracken’s and Moycarkey-Borris.

JK Brackens Óg, Holycross-Ballycahill, Moycarkey-Borris, Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels and Na Sairsealaigh Óg will compete for the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship while the minor B championship will be split into two groups - group one: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moycarkey-Borris, Na Sairsealaigh Óg and Upperchurch-Drombane. Group two: Boherlahan-Dualla, Loughmore-Castleiney and Drom & Inch.

WEST TPPERARY

Since there are only two senior clubs in the division Clonoulty-Rossmore and Éire Ó Annacarty will meet in the 2018 West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship reads as follows: Cashel King Cormacs v Arravale Rovers, Seán Treacy’s v Lattin-Cullen Gaels, Galtee Rovers v Cappawhite, Golden-Kilfeacle v Knockavilla Kickhams.

A double round robin will be employed to determine the finalists in the West Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship - the teams involved are: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Emly and Rockwell Rovers.

Two groups will feature in the West Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship - the top team in each group progresses to the semi-finals while the second and third-placed teams progress to the quarter-finals - group one: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty, Lattin-Cullen Gaels, Rosegreen, Solohead and Seán Treacy’s. Group two: Arravale Rovers, Cappawhite, Cashel King Cormacs, Golden-Kilfeacle and Knockavilla Kickhams.

The West Tipperary Under-21A Hurling Championship will feature a round robin with the top two teams progressing to the final - the teams involved are: Cashel King Cormacs, Clonoulty-Rossmore and Emly-Seán Treacy’s.

The battle for the West Tipperary Under-21B Hurling Championship will involve two groups with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the semi-finals - group one: Arravale Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle, Knockavilla Kickhams and Lattin-Cullen Gaels. Group two: Cappawhite Gaels, Éire Óg Annacarty, Galtee Rovers and Rockwell-Rosegreen.

The West Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship will be played on a double round robin basis with the top two from the following teams progressing to the final: Cappawhite Gaels, Cashel King Cormacs and Galtee-Golden.

Two groups will feature in the West Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship - the top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals - group one: Arravale Rovers, Éire Óg Annacarty, Knockavilla Kickhams and Rockwell-Rosegreen. Group two: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Emly-Seán Treacy’s and Lattin-Cullen Gaels.

Four teams will compete in a round robin for the West Tipperary Senior Football Championship with the top two teams progressing to the final - the clubs involved are: Aherlow Gaels, Arravale Rovers, Éire Óg Annacarty and Galtee Rovers.

The West Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship will feature one group with the top team progressing to the final and the second and third-placed teams competing in the semi-final - the group is comprised of Cashel King Cormacs, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Golden-Kilfeacle and Rockwell Rovers.

The West Tipperary Junior A Football Championship will be run on a round robin basis with the top four teams from the following group progressing to the semi-finals: Arravale Rovers, Cappawhite, Cashel King Cormacs, Emly, Knockavilla Kickhams, Rosegreen and Seán Treacy’s.

One group features in the West Tipperary Junior B Football Championship with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals - the teams involved are: Aherlow Gaels, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty, Galtee Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle, Rockwell Rovers and Solohead.

Following a round robin in the West Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship two teams will progress to the final - the group is made up of Arravale Rovers, Cashel King Cormacs, Clonoulty-Rossmore and Galtee Rovers.

Two groups will feature in the West Tipperary Under-21B Football championship - top team in each group progress to the final - group one: Cappawhite Gaels, Éire Óg Annacarty, Knockavilla Kickhams and Rockwell-Rosegreen. Group two: Aherlow Gaels, Emly-Seán Treacy’s, Golden-Kilfeacle.

Four teams will compete on a round robin basis for the West Tipperary Minor A Football Championship with the top team progressing to the final and the second and third-placed teams progressing to a semi-final - the group is comprised of Cappawhite Gaels, Cashel King Cormac's, Galtee-Golden and Rockwell-Rosegreen.

The West Tipperary Minor B Football Championship features two groups with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals - group one: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty and Knockavilla Kickhams. Group two: Aherlow Gaels, Arravale Rovers and Emly-Seán Treacy’s.

SOUTH TIPPERARY

In the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship the preliminary round (quarter-final) features the clash of Carrick Swans and Killenaule while the winner of that clash will face St Mary’s Clonmel on the semi-finals. On the opposite side of the draw Mullinahone meet Ballingarry.

In the quarter-finals of the South Tipperary Senior Football Championship the following pairings were drawn: Ardfinnan v Ballyporeen, Clonmel Commercials v Moyle Rovers, Cahir v Killenaule and Kilsheelan-Kilcash a bye.

NORTH TIPPERARY

The draws for the North Tipperary championships will be made in the Hibernian Inn, Nenagh on Wednesday, January 24th.