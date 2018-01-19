Tipperary outfit St Michael’s drawn at home to Tolka Rovers in the FAI Junior Cup

St Michael’s, the last remaining Tipperary side in the FAI New Balance Junior Cup, have been drawn at home to Tolka Rovers in the last sixteen of the prestigious competition - the game is scheduled to take place on the week-ending February 4th.

The full draw for the last sixteen in the FAI New Balance Junior Cup reads as follows: Usher Celtic v Moyne Rangers, Dungarvan FC v Pike Rovers, Newfoundwell FC v Ayrfield United, St Michael's v Tolka Rovers, Newmarket Celtic v Grattan United, Shannon Town or Oliver Bond Celtic v Evergreen FC, Ferrybank FC v Mervue United and Killarney Celtic v Ballymun United or North End United

St Michael’s are the sole Tipperary survivor in the New Balance FAI Junior Cup following a weekend of action in the sixth round - prior to Sunday, January 14th six Tipperary soccer clubs featured in the last thirty two of the competition, but just one progressed to the next round.

St Michael’s were drawn away to Ballinasloe Town, but won impressively (4-0) in Galway. In the last sixty-four St Michael’s beat New Ross Town (6-0).

Clonmel Town made the trip to Dublin to take on the famed Tolka Rovers and lost 1-2 - the Tipperary South & District League side took the lead in the opening half thanks to a Paul Shanahan strike, but the home side recovered to score the match-winning goals.

Clonmel Celtic were at home to Newmarket Celtic and lost 1-3 while a heroic Galbally United hosted Usher Celtic - the game finished 0-0 and Usher Celtic won the shoot-out 3-1.

Carrick United, who compete in the Waterford League, lost out (1-2) away to Ayrfield United when the Dublin outfit struck for the winner with the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile Nenagh Celtic were the only North Tipperary & District League side left in the competition and hosted Mervue United - the game finished one-all, but the Galway side struck for the winning goal in extra-time (1-2).

