Back injury rules crack Tipperary forward Séamus Callanan out of action

Tipperary senior hurling star Séamus Callanan appears likely to miss the majority of the up-coming Allianz National League campaign due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old Drom & Inch inside forward is a prolific scorer and will be sorely missed by senior hurling manager Michael Ryan during the medium term.

It is hoped, of course, that Séamus Callanan will make a full recovery from the back injury prior to the Munster championship.

The Munster championship will be played on a round robin basis for the first time this summer - on May 20th Tipperary travel to face Limerick, host Cork on May 27th, are away to Waterford on June 3rd and home to Clare on June 10th.

A successful campaign will see Tipperary qualify for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final on July 1st.

Meanwhile on Saturday at Moatfield (the home field of Lorrha-Dorrha) the Tipperary senior hurlers beat All-Ireland senior club semi-finalists Liam Mellows (Galway) 4-30 to 0-8 with the goals arriving courtesy of Michael Breen (two), Noel McGrath and Ger Browne.

The starting Tipperary team read as follows: Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Seán O’Brien (Newport), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule); Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s); Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Seán Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill); Michael Breen (Ballina), Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen) and Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha). The subs used were: Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) & Seán Curran (Mullinahone).

The Tipperary senior hurlers will launch their Allianz National League programme away to Clare on January 28th (2pm). Next up for Tipp will be a home game against Waterford on Saturday, February 3rd (7pm) before the Premier County host Wexford on Saturday, February 17th (7pm). On Sunday, February 25th Tipperary are away to Kilkenny (2pm), but are home to Cork on Sunday, March 4th in the final round (2.30pm) before, hopefully, facing into the knock-out stage of the competition.

