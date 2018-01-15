Peake Villa pits their wits against Nenagh Celtic in key Munster Junior Cup clash

The draw for the last thirty-two of the Munster Junior Cup is now known with the games scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 21st.

Five Tipperary league clubs have progressed to the last thirty-two in the provincial competition with Nenagh Celtic drawn to face Peake Villa while St Michael’s are at home to St Saviour’s (Waterford), Cahir Park will host Avondale United (Munster Senior League) and Thurles Town will welcome Broadford United (Limerick Desmond League) to the Premier County.

The fixtures for this weekend's games in the Munster Junior Cup featuring Tipperary clubs are as follows on Sunday January 21st - St Michael’s v St Saviour's, Cahir Park v Avondale United, Nenagh Celtic v Peake Villa FC and Thurles Town v Broadford Utd. All four games kick-off at 2pm.

Nenagh Celtic have already accounted for Cloughjordan (3-2), Borroway Rovers (3-1) and Portumna Town (2-2, won 2-1 on penalties), but Celtic will have it all to do against their Tipperary South & District League opponents, Peake Villa. In the first round Villa beat Galbally United (5-0) and then saw off the challenge of Kilmanahan United (6-0) before accoutning for Clonmel Town (2-1) in the third round.

Thurles Town beat Lough Derg (3-0) and Blackcastle Templemore Harps (4-1) en route to this stage of the competition while 2017 cup finalists St Michael's have accounted for St Nicholas (3-0), Clonmel Celtic (1-0) and Donohill & District (7-0).

Cahir Park, a surprise packet in this year's competition, have beaten Cullen Lattin (4-0), Vee Rovers (1-0) and Cashel Town (on penalties).

