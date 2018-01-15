Thurles Sarsfields set to take on Killavullen in Munster junior B hurling final

Thurles Sarsfields will take on Killavullen of Cork in the Munster Junior B Hurling Championship final on Sunday, January 21st at Raheenagh in County Limerick (throw-in 2pm).

The tournament has been hosted by the Killeedy GAA club for some years now and twelve months ago Upperchurch-Drombane progressed to the provincial final - the Mid men lost both the Munster decider and the All-Ireland final to Whitechurch (Cork) while Thurles Sarsfields also lost the provincial final to Cork opposition (Doneraile) in 2011.

Thurles Sarsfields dispatched a tame Tubber challenge in their Munster Junior B Hurling Championship semi-final (2-10 to 0-3) played at Raheenagh in County Limerick on Sunday, January 7th.

Sarsfields appeared the far more accomplished outfit in this contest. Thurles did all the hurling and comfortably coped with Tubber’s back-to-front style of play. Indeed, with John Lillis in top form at full-back Tubber struggled to make any sort of impression on the Sarsfields defence - the Clare champions failed to score a point from play.

In contrast the Tipperary champions pieced together some smashing moves with right wing-back Tom Tierney picking out his forwards with smashing deliveries throughout this semi-final. Centre-back Stevie Fewer also had an assured outing at six, David Bourke and Jim Corbett dominated midfield, Mathew Kelly was terrific at corner-forward, Pa Crone landed three points from play and Mathew Fogarty was outstanding at centre-forward.

The Thurles Sarsfields team is managed by Pat Ryan, Martin Fitzpatrick, Jamie Barrett and Liam Duggan.

In their respective semi-final on Sunday, January 14th Killavullen beat Bruff (Limerick) 2-12 to 2-8.

Meanwhile the postponed Munster Junior B Football Championship semi-final between Cashel King Cormacs and Cromane (Kerry) will go ahead, weather permitting, on Sunday, January 21st January at 2pm in Knockaderry (Limerick).

