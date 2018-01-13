Camogie: Presentation Thurles win Munster senior A Colleges final with last gasp dramatic goal

Grace O'Donnell blasts a rocket to the net, six minutes into injury time, to seal the deal for Pres girls.

Presentation Thurles 3-5

Coachford College 0-12

Two second half goals for Presentation Thurles sealed the Munster Colleges Senior A camogie title at Ballyagran, County Limerick this afternoon with the winner being a most dramatic strike from wing back Grace O'Donnell, six minutes into injury time.

The scenes of jubilation were magnificent when the final whistle sounded as Pres Thurles finally got their hands on the silverware at the third time of asking - they had fallen in the previous two finals and the hurt experienced by a number of their players who had been on all three teams, certainly drove them on today. Their never say die attitude saw them claim the spoils in the final analysis, after what was a titanic battle.

Leading by just one point at the break, 1-3 to 0-5, having played into the scoring goals, the goal coming from Casey Hennessy in the 17th minute, Presentation looked to be in difficulty. And, when Coachford raced into a two point lead by the 10th minute of the second half thanks to scores from sharpshooters Cliona Healy and Ciara McCarthy, the signs were not good for Thurles.

Action from todays game

However, a number of positional switches did the trick and Seoirse O'Meara's 22nd minute goal was a real shot in the arm for the Pres girls. But, Coachford came good again and were a point in front as they game went into extra time.

Then, dining in last chance saloon, Presentation Thurles manufactured the winner when a long free into the square resulted in Grace O'Donnell getting onto the ball, and she blasted to the roof of the net from a tight angle to steal the contest.

This was a super win for Pres Thurles and the wave of emotion which was unleashed when the final whistle sounded, had to be seen to be believed.

See next weeks Tipperary Star for full match report and analysis.