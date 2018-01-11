Paul Kimmage and daughter Evelyn call on Tipperary cyclists to tackle epic challenge

Sports journalist and former professional cyclist Paul Kimmage is calling on cycling enthusiasts from Tipperary to join him and his daughter Evelyn on the CSI: Cycle for Care in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) this June.

The duo will lead the way, covering 600km across the stunning landscapes of Croatia, Slovenia and Italy in just five days. They will be pedalling for the IHF’s Nurses for Night Care service, which provides care to people in their own homes at the end of life right around the country.

“This will be my third Cycle Challenge in aid of such a vital service. On all my journeys with the IHF, I have heard many poignant and touching stories from my fellow cyclists about these inspirational nurses and the invaluable care they provide at the end of life. The Nurses for Night Care service allows people to spend their final days at home with their families. We all wish for a peaceful and comfortable experience for our dearest during their final chapter and by raising funds, we’ll be able to bring that reality one step closer for people. I am delighted my daughter Evelyn will be able to join me once again this year. We are encouraging cyclists of all abilities to join us on this stunning route through Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. It’s a hugely rewarding experience,” Paul Kimmage said.

The Kingspan-sponsored cycle, which has raised €1.7m for the IHF since it started in 2009, takes place from June 24th to June 30th. Over 3,000 families have been cared for by the Nurses for Night Care service with over 9,000 nights of care delivered since it was established. Demand for the service has doubled over the past five years and continues to grow. About €800,000 is needed to fund the service in 2018.

This is a fantastic way to challenge yourself and see the beautiful mountains and beaches of Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. Starting in Piran and staying in picturesque towns along the way to Trieste, you will be supported throughout your journey by the IHF team. Flights, accommodation and full board are included and full details can be found at www.hospicefoundation.ie or by calling 01 6793188. Registration closes on Friday, March 16th.