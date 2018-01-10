Harty Cup: Templemore edge a close one, but Thurles CBS bow out

On Wednesday afternoon in Dundrum defending champions Our Lady’s Templemore forced their way into the semi-finals of the Dr Harty Cup by virtue of a one-point win over John The Baptist Community School, Hospital while Thurles CBS bowed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage when losing by a single point to Midleton CBS.

The Dr Harty Cup quarter-final results read as follows:

Our Lady’s Templemore 1-14 John The Baptist Community School, Hospital 0-16

Midleton CBS 0-15 Thurles CBS 1-11

Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-17 St Colman's Fermoy 1-13

Árdscoil Rís, Limerick 3-20 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh, Cork 1-5

The Dr Harty Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place on January 27th while the final is pencilled in for February 17th. And, in the semi-finals Our Lady’s Templemore will face Midleton CBS while Christian Brothers College, Cork will take on Árdscoil Rís, Limerick.

Our Lady’s, of course, beat St Colman’s College (2-22 to 1-6) in the 2017 Dr Harty Cup final at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and duly ended a 39-year wait to win back the coveted trophy.