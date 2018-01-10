Harty Cup: Templemore edge a close one, but Thurles CBS bow out
Our Lady's Templemore captain Paddy Cadell pictured lifting the Harty Cup in 2017.
On Wednesday afternoon in Dundrum defending champions Our Lady’s Templemore forced their way into the semi-finals of the Dr Harty Cup by virtue of a one-point win over John The Baptist Community School, Hospital while Thurles CBS bowed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage when losing by a single point to Midleton CBS.
The Dr Harty Cup quarter-final results read as follows:
Our Lady’s Templemore 1-14 John The Baptist Community School, Hospital 0-16
Midleton CBS 0-15 Thurles CBS 1-11
Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-17 St Colman's Fermoy 1-13
Árdscoil Rís, Limerick 3-20 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh, Cork 1-5
The Dr Harty Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place on January 27th while the final is pencilled in for February 17th. And, in the semi-finals Our Lady’s Templemore will face Midleton CBS while Christian Brothers College, Cork will take on Árdscoil Rís, Limerick.
Our Lady’s, of course, beat St Colman’s College (2-22 to 1-6) in the 2017 Dr Harty Cup final at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and duly ended a 39-year wait to win back the coveted trophy.
