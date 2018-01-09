Tipperary County Board mark the death of former PRO Gerry Long

The death has occurred of Gerry Long, The Pike, Ballingarry (NR) who was the former Tipperary County Board PRO and an inter-county referee.

Gerry Long was born in Cudville, Nenagh in 1945 and was due to celebrate his 73rd birthday this Friday, January 12th.

In his earlier years Gerry Long worked as a sales rep for Walshe's Stationery in Nenagh, winning national awards for achieving highest sales countrywide in specific products.

Following his marriage to Mary Carroll he moved to The Pike, Ballingarry and was to the forefront of Knockshegowna GAA Club for many years. He played a major role in the purchase of the present pitch and was also very active in the development of the Community Centre adjacent to the field.

He served as Tipperary County Board PRO for one year in 1983 having defeated the holder Liz Howard, but Liz won it back again the following year.

He was best known as a referee and in 1987 he refereed the Tipperary county senior hurling final between Cappawhite and Loughmore-Castleiney. In the same year he pulled a muscle doing the North Tipperary senior hurling final and Liam Hogan took over.

As well as refereeing at all the main hurling venues in the National Hurling League, Gerry also handled All-Ireland finals at special minor, under-21 and junior, two Dr Harty Cup finals and two county minor finals as well as numerous other championship games.

During the 1990s he joined Tipp FM as a GAA presenter and this brought him into contact with every GAA club in the county. He later moved on to Limerick 95 Radio where he worked until his recent retirement.

Tipperary County Board wishes to express its sympathy to his wife Mary, daughter Edel, son-in-law Paul and grandson Daniel, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements as follows: reposing at his home from today Tuesday, January 9th until Wednesday evening at 6.45pm. Funeral arriving to St Patrick's Church, The Pike at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.