Killavilla Utd. Summer Soccer School in Roscrea

Bookings are now open for Killavilla's Summer Soccer School in association with the FAI.

Monday July 30th to Friday August 3rd.

Fee is the same as last year and includes kit, ball and backpack. This year we are also running a Goalkeeper Camp.

Sign up now for a great week of fun, football and friendship. Also as soon as you sign up receive a 20% off voucher for Sportsworld(Heatons) redeemable as many times as you wish between now and the camp. Book online at www.summersoccerschools.ie

Meanwhile, well done to Jack Byrne who was U10 Player of the Season. Jack picked up his trophy on Sunday evening at the Roscrea Street League where he once again won every tackle and scored a great goal. Well done Jack!