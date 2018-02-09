Cashel qualify for Munster Senior Cup Semi-Final

Cashel Community School met St. Caimin’s of Shannon in the quarter final of the Munster soccer Senior Cup in Annacotty on Wednesday January 24th.

In an evenly fought first half, the Shannonsiders took the lead on 40 minutes when their centre forward got inside the Cashel cover to finish calmly to the net.

After the interval, Cashel changed their formation and started to dominate proceedings and were duly rewarded after 60 minutes when a great forward run and cross by Jak Hays was controlled and finished to the net by Dean Harding. The game was now up for grabs and St. Caimin’s seized the initiative.

A great diagonal ball from the St. Caimin’s left back got inside the Cashel backline leaving their striker one on one with the Cashel keeper. Despite Adam Gallagher making a great initial save, he was powerless to stop the follow up.

Cashel now had 10 minutes to respond and decided to make two substitutions and both had the desired effect. Firstly Evan Hynes put a great through ball for Cian Bargary to tie up proceedings. Literally in the dying minutes of the match Sef Giwa won a penalty for Cashel. Riain Quigley calmly slotted home the winner for Cashel to send them into the semi-final of the Munster Senior Cup where they will meet Mount Sion of Waterford in W.I.T. on Wednesday February 14th at 1pm. Final Score 3-2.

