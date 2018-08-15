Tipperary students prepare to collect Leaving Certificate results

Nearly 2,170 students in Tipperary will collect their Leaving Cert exam results from 9am this morning in schools throughout the county.

A further 97 students who sat the Leaving Cert Applied examinations will also collect their results this morning.

Official viewing of scripts will take place in schools on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1. Students looking to appeal a result should use the On-line Appeal Application Service on www.examinations.ie. This service will be available from 12 midday on Monday 20th August until 5pm on Monday 3rd September.

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD, together with Minister of State Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD and Minister of State John Halligan TD, have congratulated the 57,149 students who received their Leaving Certificate examination results for 2018.

Minister Bruton said: “I would like to send my warm congratulations to the class of 2018 as they receive their Leaving Certificate examination results today. Today is the culmination of years of hard work and you should all be so proud of the work you have put in and what you have achieved.

For students who may not have done as well as you hoped, don’t panic, take time to consider your options and remember that no matter what your results are today, there are opportunities for you #LeavingCert — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) August 15, 2018

“Students receiving your results today, I want you to know that there are more opportunities now than ever before, to help you achieve your ambitions in life. There are a number of pathways to further your education, whether you choose third level, a post leaving certificate course, or the apprenticeship and traineeship routes.

“For students who may not have done as well as you might have hoped, don’t panic, take time to consider all your options and remember that there are a number of routes now available to lead you to your chosen career. Whatever your results today – there are plenty of opportunities for you," he said.