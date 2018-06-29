Tipperary students urged to consider career in STEM ahead of CAO deadline

As students across Ireland prepare for the CAO Change of Mind deadline on Sunday 1st July, organisers of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) are calling on Leaving Cert students to consider a course in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths).

The call from the Exhibition Organisers comes after a recently commissioned survey from BT Ireland revealed that 72 percent of STEM employees have a high job satisfaction rate, whilst 77 percent find their work inspiring.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE said, “The pace of change in the jobs market is unprecedented and the demand for skilled STEM employees has never been higher. We want the STEM jobs and industry to be accessible to everyone, so as well as encouraging students to consider STEM in their CAO options, we also want them to know there are other ways to get into STEM, if you do not get the points you need or decided not to go onto third level you can also look at internships and apprenticeships that are becoming more widely available.”