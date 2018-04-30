Tipperary student to compete at the Programming Olympics

A Tipperary student will travel to Japan later this year to take part in the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics, commonly referred to as the “Olympics of Programming.”

Nineteen year old John Ryan who attends St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh beat off stiff competition at the three-day All-Ireland Programming Olympiad (AIPO) at Dublin City University earlier this month to secure a coveted place on the four-person team.

John was part of the 2017 team that travelled to Iran for last year’s event and will join forces with Kieran Horgan from Cork, Oisin O’Duibhir from Limerick and Caolan Fleming from Dublin for the upcoming competition.