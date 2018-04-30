Ursuline sports stars compete at County Athletics Championships

It was a great day for the Ursuline at the County Athletics Championships in Templemore on Wednesday, March 25 with twenty-four athletes competing across all age groups and events.

First off the blocks was National Pole Vaulting Record holder Anna Ryan with an emphatic and decisive victory in this event. Her jump of 1.53 also secured her second gold of the day in the high jump. Leaving Cert student Claire Rafter, making a welcome return after injury, won the Senior 800 metres. Anna McCartan, First Year, had a fine victory in the 400m, winning her first ever county title in style.

Pic: Anna Ryan from the Ursuline pictured taking gold in the Intermediate girls pole vault event

Next up on the track was Aoife Murphy, Second Year, who ran a very good time and was just pipped at the post to finish in second position in the 800 metre final. Lizzie Burns got bronze in the Junior hurdles. The best of the Ursuline long jumpers in the Minor event was Alex Hourigan followed by Louise Hickey and Lorna Ryan. In the Junior Long Jump Sophia Whelan finished the best of the UCT competitors.

Ursuline was well represented in the shot putt with Elma McEvoy in the Senior category finishing in fourth place, a mere three centimetres off the bronze.

In the Intermediate event UCT finished in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions filled respectively by Izzy Tyrell, Alanna Collins, Zoe Bracken and Lucy Nugent. In the final events of the day our Minor Team of Lorna Ryan, Rachel Ryan, Olivia Delargy and Louise Hickey finished in silver medal positions in a highly competitive relay.

The day ended with the Senior team of Claire Rafter, Emer Delargy, Alanna Collins and Marion Gillman bringing home the bronze.

Other notable performances on the day included Sophie Walsh finishing in fourth place in a fast Junior 100 metre final, Marion Gillman just losing out in the Intermediate 100 metre final and Emer Delargy in a sixth place finish in the Senior 100 metre final and Lauren Ormonde finishing in fourth place in the minor Shot Putt.