#Beast from the East: List of closed Tipperary schools
A number of schools in Tipperary have taken precautionary measures and closed their doors this morning due to the heavy snowfall overnight.
Primary Schools:
Corville NS and Scoil Eoin Naofa in Roscrea have both confirmed they will be closed today
Coolderry Central School confirmed closed today
St Mary’s Church of Ireland school Templemore is closed today
Glengoole National School Closed today
Drom National School, Drom, Templemore is closed
Littleton National School and Gaelscoil Bhride, Thurles are both closed
Scoil Mhuire Greenhill Carrick on Suir
Killenaule - St Marys NS
Cappawhite NS
St Mary's no 2 in Nenagh
The Deanery School, Cashel
Monard NS
Toomevara NS
Moycarkey NS
Little Flower NS Ballytarsna
Donaskeigh NS
Poulacapple NS is closed
Upperchurch NS
Colaiste Phobail Roscrea
Ursuline Primary School Thurles
Leugh NS
Killurney NS
Ballypatrick NS
Barnane NS, Belleville, Templemore
Ayle NS
Ballycahill NS
Secondary Schools:
Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry confirmed closed today, Thursday and Friday
St Josephs College Borrisoleigh is closed
Ursuline Secondary School
Our Lady’s Templemore is closed
Presentation Secondary School Thurles will close today and remain closed until further notice
CBS Thurles will close today
CBS secondary Carrick on Suir
Scoil Ruain Killenaule
Also closed today is Waterford Institute of Technology and Templemore College of Further Education. The annual Games Fleadh convention at LIT Thurles due to be held today has been postponed until March 22nd.
