Beast from the East: List of closed Tipperary schools

A number of schools in Tipperary have taken precautionary measures and closed their doors this morning due to the heavy snowfall overnight.

Primary Schools:

Corville NS and Scoil Eoin Naofa in Roscrea have both confirmed they will be closed today

Coolderry Central School confirmed closed today

St Mary’s Church of Ireland school Templemore is closed today

Glengoole National School Closed today

Drom National School, Drom, Templemore is closed

Littleton National School and Gaelscoil Bhride, Thurles are both closed

Scoil Mhuire Greenhill Carrick on Suir

Killenaule - St Marys NS

Cappawhite NS

St Mary's no 2 in Nenagh

The Deanery School, Cashel

Monard NS

Toomevara NS

Moycarkey NS

Little Flower NS Ballytarsna

Donaskeigh NS

Poulacapple NS is closed

Upperchurch NS

Colaiste Phobail Roscrea

Ursuline Primary School Thurles

Leugh NS

Killurney NS

Ballypatrick NS

Barnane NS, Belleville, Templemore

Ayle NS

Ballycahill NS

Secondary Schools:

Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry confirmed closed today, Thursday and Friday

St Josephs College Borrisoleigh is closed

Ursuline Secondary School

Our Lady’s Templemore is closed

Presentation Secondary School Thurles will close today and remain closed until further notice

CBS Thurles will close today

CBS secondary Carrick on Suir

Scoil Ruain Killenaule

Also closed today is Waterford Institute of Technology and Templemore College of Further Education. The annual Games Fleadh convention at LIT Thurles due to be held today has been postponed until March 22nd.

