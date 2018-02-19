Colaiste Phobail Roscrea hit the right notes with Junk Kouture design

Congratulations to Niamh Geraghty, Tiffany O Riordan and Fiona Scully who have qualified to The Junk Kouture Regional Finals which will take place in the University Concert Hall Limerick on the 9th of March. Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture is a national contest which encourages young designers in second level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin. Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture aims to inspire and ignite passion in these teenagers while at the same time subtly educating them about the importance of recycling and reusing waste.

The girls would really appreciate your support for their project. Voting is simple. Simply go to https://app.junkkouture.com/how-to-vote

Find their design ‘Lí Ban’ and vote for them please! You can vote once every 24 hours for a design. Each day you can vote for as many designs as you like.

To help promote your favourite design and to earn more votes for them on Super Friday click ‘SHARE’ below your chosen entry. Get your Facebook or Instagram friends voting too. The Voting Gallery will be sorted from the ‘Most to Least’ votes.