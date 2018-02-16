Our Lady's Templemore welcome bloggers and local businesses for enterprise event

The Big Enterprise Event is commencing in Our Lady’s Templemore on Monday February 26th for three days where a host of well-known entrepreneurs will visit the school to talk to students about their life professional experiences and help to bring the business world to life.

This Enterprise Event was initiated by Emma Fogarty and Caroline O’Hara who are the Business teachers in the school. They are always looking for new ways of promoting their subject area and giving students real life examples of business in action. Some of the guest speakers visiting the school for the three-day event include Sinead de Butleir aka SineaddeBlogger, full-time nurse, Blogger, Brand Ambassador for Blush Cosmetics, Fashion Contributor for the Today Show & former Kilkenny Rose. Recently nominated for a Goss award for best blogger. Cathal Bourke, Bourkes Sports Borrisoleigh a Local Entrepreneur, Donna Cummins owner of Zip Yard Nenagh, regular contributor to the Tipperary Network Association and Nicki Halley aka Penneys Hun & founder of hinspio.ie, Business & Marketing graduate, Blogger and vlogger centered around affordable Fashion, Beauty and Interiors, Templetuohy Foods, local food distributing company that employ 30 people locally and supply a wide variety of quality products across the country.

Over this three-day event there will be many other activities that students will be participating in. It is going to be an exciting event with lots happening and one not to be missed.