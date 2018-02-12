AsIAm founder Adam Harris visits Scoil Ruáin

On Thursday, February 8, Adam Harris visited Scoil Ruáin to meet with students and staff of Coiscéim for an informal chat.

He then addressed all second year students on his own personal experience of living with Autism. Adam was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism, at the age of five.

He is very aware of the challenges brought about in day to day life by the condition but was fortunate to have benefited from early intervention and to be able to live as ‘normal’ a life as possible.

Pic: AsIAm founder Adam Harris speaking at Scoil Ruain on Friday

As a result of his own personal experiences with Asperger’s, Adam founded AsIAm which provides a strong voice for the Autism community and supports those in the Autism community to reach their potential. AsIAm also focuses on developing public awareness of Autism and challenges us to learn more about the condition and to alter our perceptions around Autism.

AsIAm.ie run workshops in secondary schools across Ireland and the aim is to develop awareness of Autism among young people generally and hopefully make school easier for autistic teenagers, who can often feel misunderstood.