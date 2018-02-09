Junk fashion earns 24 Tipperary schools a ticket to regional final

A record 24 projects from Tipperary schools around the county have earned their spot at the 2018 Junk Kouture Regional Final set to take place in the University of Limerick next month.

Among the lucky silver ticket holders are five projects from the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles who drew on topical issues including the housing crisis and homelessness as inspiration for their designs. Two entries from Presentation Thurles also earned their place in the regional show with projects 'Laoch Feirme' and 'Queen Maeve' set to strut their stuff on the University of Limerick catwalk on March 9.

The students from Presentation Clonmel have proven their fashion credentials once again after four entries from the school were selected to compete in Limerick including designs 'Bellatrix', 'Bright and Beautiful' and 'Expressivo.'

Great creative work being done by our TY’s today in the Pres as they get ready for Junktoure @tyyearireland @ceist1 @presclonmel pic.twitter.com/y0uhMmwJTi — Noel Buckley (@nollaigobuachal) January 11, 2018

Tipperary town will also be well represented on the fashion stage after three entries from St. Anne's Secondary School and a further two projects from St. Alibe's earned a spot in the regional final with their stunning creations.

Among the lucky silver ticket holders are 'Curtain Call' from Cashel Community School, 'Let the Gaames Begin' and 'Sofa-Regette' from Borrisokane Community School, 'Budica' from Colaiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir, 'Li Ban' from Roscrea, 'Glitza' and 'Let's be Seasonable' from Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir and 'Trashy with a dash of classy' from Our Lady's Templemore.

Congratulations to our two entries for Junk Kouture who are through to the Regional Final in March after receiving Silver Tickets today. pic.twitter.com/UjGL8Uw771 — Borrisokane CC (@BorrisokaneCC) February 8, 2018

Now in its eighth year, Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture has become the countries leading fashion and art competition for secondary school students challenged with creating unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk. The Southern Regional Final takes place on March 9 in the University of Limerick.