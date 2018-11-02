'Roscrea People' Annual Book Fair in SVP shop in Church Street on November 11

To assist in raising funds for the Christmas period Roscrea People are holding the first of its annual Book Fairs in the St Vincent de Paul Shop in Church Street on Saturday 11th November from 2pm to 4pm.

These funds will assist the SVdP to help the needy over the festive period in a huge variety of ways.

Most of the books on sale will be new and both fiction and non fiction with a significant selection of local books. The editor of RP will be on hand around 3 o’clock to sign copies of many of his publications available at a once off low cost with all the money from the sales helping the SVP. During the time an inhouse raffle will also be ongoing for a box of Children’s Christmas books with second prize a box of Cookery books. All great value and helping great causes at the same time.