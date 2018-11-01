Toastmasters 'Humorous Speech' & Topics Contest

Roscrea Toastmasters last met on Thursday, 18th October.

Our President, Edward Healy welcomed all members & guests.

The meeting consisted of the club's Humorous Speech and Table Topics Contests.

Contest chair for the night was Brian Doorley. Topicsmaster, Alan Coffey had a very entertaining range of topics with lots of contributions from members.

Well done to all who participated in the Humorous Speech and Table Topics Contests.

A special word of congratulations to Sean Dwan who won the Humorous Speech Contest and Matt Bourke who the Table Topics Contest. Both of them will go on to represent the club in the Area Contest Final which will be held in the Castletroy Park Hotel on 16th November 2018.

Why not come along to Roscrea Toastmasters where in a warm, relaxed and welcoming atmosphere we help each other improve self-confidence by developing public speaking. The next gathering will be on Thursday 1st November in the Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm. We would love to welcome you along.

Give Edward (086-3724907) or Sean (086-0291809) a ring if you would like to find out more.