Roscrea Lions Club Business Directory - a reminder

The Lions Club of Roscrea Business Directory is nearing completion and the committee are appealing for any business from the 0505 area who wishes to be included to contact them as soon as possible.

The Lions can be contacted through email or any member in person. The address is roscrealionsdirectory@gmail.com. Rates for advertising are very reasonable ranging from €30 to €100 and remember advertising costs are tax deductible. Picture shows some members of the sub committee eager to remind business' in the 0505 area to get their ads in as soon as possible