Roscrea Comhaltas resume junior sessions

Roscrea branch of Comhaltas have resumed their junior sessions, which take place each Wednesday evening from 7.30pm – 8.30pm in Coláiste Phobal Roscrea.

Informal sessions have been ongoing without a break, since the branch was founded in 1952. Sessions like these are a great way of encouraging our younger musicians to come together and enjoy playing tunes in a fun environment, which enables them to make new friends and build confidence as musicians.

As numbers have steadily risen over the years, the branch has purchased instruments which are available to rent. This ‘Try before you buy’ method has proven very popular with parents whose children are interested in pursuing learning another instrument. Rental of an instrument is available for one year at a nominal fee and there are a number of instruments available such as, a starter set of Uileann Pipes, Button Accordion, Bodhrán and concertina. This rental scheme is available to branch members who attend weekly sessions.

This year plans are being put in place to form two adult classes, depending on interest. These classes will consist of ‘Conversational Irish’ and a ‘Slow Music Session’ for beginners, and also those returning to play a traditional instrument. The branch also has a number of dates for your diary which include;

Presentation to Michael Hayes (Moneygall

The branch is delighted to announce that they will be making a presentation to Michael in acknowledgement of his achievements.

This will take place on Thursday 25th October @ 9pm in The White House Roscrea. All attending are encouraged to bring their instruments and join in on the night. All welcome.

Ceol An Gheimhridh (Winter Fleadh)

The County Ceol An Gheimhridh competions will take place on Sunday 25th November in Loughmore. This competition is organised by Comhairle Na Mumhan to provide a competition outlet for young competitors during the winter months. This is a great opportunity to gain experience at competition level and gives an insight into what it would be like represent your branch at the County Fleadh in May 2019.

This competition is open to members of Comhaltas who are registered for 2018/2019. The age groups for this year’s competitions are U9 (County Level), U11 and U11- U14. Closing date for entries is 25th October.

Cómoradh Pat Swan

A weekend of workshops and a musical celebration of the life of Pat Swan, will take place on 16th, 17th, & 18th November at Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Workshops must be booked in advance, please apply early to avoid disappointment! To keep up to date with Roscrea Comhaltas activities, follow us on Facebook (@Roscrea Comhalts) or contact branch secretary Pat Flanagan for more information. Email – flanaganpat1@gmail.com

Mobile – (086) 8317821