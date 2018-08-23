Roscrea set to celebrate Heritage Week with host of events in the town

Roscrea Heritage Society have organised a number of great events to coincide with National Heritage Week, which takes place from Saturday August 18th to Sunday August 26th.

This is a nine day celebration of Ireland’s heritage where groups and individuals come together to showcase their natural, built and cultural heritage. Our events are all inclusive and free of charge. There really is something to suit everyone such as: “Rambling House in the Courthouse “– Tuesday 21st August (7pm- 10pm).

Out with the petty sessions & in with the music sessions! You are invited to join Séamus Moloughney, Paddy Curran and friends in this stunning historical site, for what promises to be a fantastic evening of ‘stories, songs and rhymes from the rare ould times’. Light refreshments will be served on the night, bring a friend and a song!

“Know your Heritage” Walking Tour – Friday 24th August (3pm – 4.30pm). Join Dick Conroy for an informative tour of Roscrea, taking in some of our stunning heritage sites as you wander around Ireland’s third oldest town. Meeting in Roscrea Castle Courtyard from 2.45pm. Listen carefully on the walk and answer a short fun quiz to be in with a chance of winning an OPW Family Heritage Card. This card allows two adults and up to five children admission into all OPW heritage sites in Ireland, valid for one year from first use. The OPW have offered a free guided tour of Roscrea Castle Complex to all those who would like one after the walk. We will also have goody bags for children.

A presentation at St Cronan’s Abbey, Sean Ross – Saturday 25th August (2.30pm)

This will include a brief history of the Abbey and Barry Noyce will give an update of the conservation work to date. The coronation of the Chieftain of the O’ Meagher Clan will also take place!

Dancing at the Crossroads - Sunday 26th August (3pm – 6pm) Glebe Park Roscrea. Dance your way back to a place in our town where music, song, laughter and dancing partners was the order of the day! Séamus Moloughney, Paddy Curran and friends, rendition of songs will allow you to relive those memories at our Dancing at the Crossroads. There will be plenty to keep the children happy too, such as, face painting, colouring corner, Candy Cart and StevenevetS Magician! Enjoy a cuppa from our tea tent and join in with the Ceol agus Craic just waiting to be had.

For more information contact email – roscreaheritagesociety@gmail.com

Facebook – Roscrea Heritage Society

Mobile (Pamela) (085) 7114183