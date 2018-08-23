Tipperary Gardai respond to incident in Roscrea in which implements were produced

The Gardai in Roscrea responded to a disturbance involving a large number of people in Roscrea last week.

It is understood that a row broke out between a number of individuals at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Implements were brought to the scene by some of those involved.

Gardaí arrested two males, both of whom have since appeared for a special court sitting.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Meanwhile, the Gardai are targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary division.

They seized a quantity of suspected cocaine worth €50,000 at Abbeyleix, County Laois, last Thursday.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court on Saturday.

The Divisional Drugs Unit also made small seizures of cannabis at Gaol Road, Newport, and Yewston, Nenagh, last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Gardaí arrested a male on suspicion of drink driving at Lisatunny, Nenagh, on Thursday last.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the M7 at Carrigatoher last Monday.

A car window was broken in an attempted theft at the Clare Glens amenity area near Newport last Thursday morning.

A purse was stolen from a vehicle parked at McDonagh Street, Nenagh, last Friday.