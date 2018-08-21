Tipperary growhouse: 100 cannabis plants discovered after fire at Roscrea house

Around 100 cannabis plants were discovered at a house in Roscrea following a fire on the premises this Monday.

The find is being investigated by the Gardai.

Gardai from Roscrea were called to a house fire in the Grove Street area of the town at 5pm on Monday.

On arrival, a suspected growhouse was found and Gardaí have said that approximately 100 cannabis plants were discovered in the house. The estimated street value of the plants is being put at around €80,000.



The fire was brought under control and the scene was searched by gardaí.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Separately, Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service said that two units of the local fire service and one one from Templemore were called to the scene of a fire at the two-storey house in Grove Street at around 5pm. They stayed on site until around 8.30pm when the fire was extinguished.