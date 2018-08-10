Parish notes for Roscrea, Bournea, Kyle and Knock

The Feast of the Assumption - 15th August

Annual Procession at Mount Saint Joseph

There will be a Procession on this Wednesday 15th August, the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Procession will assemble at the front gates of Mount Saint Joseph Monastery at 7pm and process to the Grotto at the Monastery Car Park while reciting the Holy Rosary. Prayers at the Grotto will include Gospel Readings and Prayers of the Faithful. All are welcome to attend.

Annual Mass at Our Lady’s Grotto, Benamore

Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady’s Grotto, Benamore, on Wednesday to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption. Prayers begin at 3pm, followed by Mass at 4pm. All are invited to take part in this celebration in honour of Our Lady.

Mass at Gurteen Mass Rock

Mass at Gurteen Mass Rock on Wednesday evening 15th August at 7.30pm. There will be a collection at this Mass for new signage and planting around the Mass Rock, and your support would be very much appreciated.

Dungar Cemetery Mass

Thursday 16th August 7pm

Parish Office

Please note: The Parish Office will be closed on Wednesday 15th & Thursday 16th August.

Liturgical Ceremony WMoF2018

A Liturgical Ceremony, led by Bishop Fintan, will take place on Tuesday Aug. 21st at 7pm in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. This is a diocesan celebration and all are welcome.

North Tipp Hospice 24 Hour Stationary Cycle

Fri & Sat 24th/25th August starting at 5pm on Main Street. If you would be willing to take part in this sponsored cycle (half hour cycling), please contact any

Roscrea Hospice

Committee Member

Fr. Pat Treacy will be taking part in this fundraiser – if you wish to sponsor him, please call to the Parish Office or the Sacristy. All support is much appreciated for this cause!

Hospice Drop-in Service

The Drop-in Service will be closed for holidays on Thursday 16th August & will re-open as normal on 23rd August.