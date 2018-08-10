Roscrea Trailblazers hillwalking notes

Last Thursday night the Trail Blazers had a very enjoyable and well-attended walk at The Glenbarrow Waterfall loop in The Kinnity Mountains. The weather on the night was perfect with cool conditions and a view at the Ridge of Cappard over Laois and Offaly. Our next evening walk is this Thursday the 9th of August and will be back to

The Golden Grove and Orange Hill Loop. This is a 7km 1.45 hour easy/moderate hike along quite forest tracks and country lanes.

Meeting at Mulrooney’s Gala at 7pm or Dromakeenan School Carpark at 7.10pm.

Our next day out is the Slieve Donard hike in Co Down on Saturday 18th August. Details on our website www.roscreatrailblazers.com and booking is essential as bus numbers are limited. The Trail Blazers website www.roscreatrailblazers.com is up and running with a list of 13-day trips over the coming months and we encourage you to give it a look and see what the group Future planned day trips.

1) Portumna Forest park. 2) The Knocknaroe Loop. 3) Lough Curra at the foot of The Galtys. 4) The Grange Loop on the Kilkenny border. 5) Croagh Patrick in Mayo. 6) Lough Bray Upper and Lower, Slieve Donard in the North of Ireland, Glendalough, and a return to Lough Dan in Wicklow to name but a few. A map reading and GPS training course in is also on the cards.

If you would like to join the group on any of their walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.