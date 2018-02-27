Beast from the East: ESB postpones planned outages in Tipperary due to weather alert
ESB Networks has announced that, due to the adverse Met Éireann weather forecast for the coming days, all planned outages have been postponed for tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.
A number of ESB Networks customers in the Roscrea and Clonmel areas were due to be impacted by these planned outages.
They will be advised on new dates for these planned outages when the essential maintenance on the network is rescheduled.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on