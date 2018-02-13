Roscrea Lions Club makes €1,000 donation to Deirdre Delaney's Burundi mission

Deirdre Delaney, daughter of Sean and Lilian Delaney, Corville Roscrea is Systems Director with Concern in Burundi. While she was on holiday home to Roscrea the Lions made a donation to Deirdre to help in the relief work in Burundi tackling hunger in mothers and babies in Cibitoke Province.

The money came from the annual Lions Club Third World Collection. The Lions and Deirdre thank the people of Roscrea and District for their generosity. Picture shows Paddy Collison, John Cahill, Club President, Lilian and Deirdre Delaney, John Carroll and Bill Smith. Photograph by Brian Redmond, AIPPA., Roscrea.

Picture courtesy of Redmond Photography.