The late William Claxton, Rushall, Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday July 23rd at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise of William (Willie) Claxton, Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

His remains reposed at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath until removal on Wednesday morning to the Pike of Rushall Church for Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Kyle Cemetery.

The late Willie, who was a former employee of Avonmore was predeceased by his sister Alice (St. Ledger), Cloncourse, Borris in Ossory.

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, son Willie, daughter-in-law Sharon, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.