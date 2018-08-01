The late Dan Lambe, Borris in Ossory

The death took place on Monday July 2nd at The Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire of Daniel (Dan) Lambe, Chester, Cheshire and Wembley, London and formerly of Elmfield, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois.

His remains reposed in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, on Tuesday 24th July, followed by removal to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday morning, 25th July with burial immediately afterwards in Knockaroo Cemetery.

The late Dan, who was in his 92nd year, spent most of his life in England working as a Bar Manager in London and then he retired to Chester outside Liverpool. It was always his wish to be brought home and buried with his parents and his brothers Andy and Maurice in Knockaroo. The late Dan is deeply regretted by his many cousins, relatives and friends.