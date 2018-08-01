The late Nuala O’Sullivan, Ballyoughter, Rathcabbin

The death took place on Thursday 26th July of Nuala O’Sullivan, Ballyoughter, Rathcabbin.

Formally Nuala Daly, she died suddenly in her home in Ballyoughter which came as a great shock to her family, neighbours and friends.

A hairdresser in her younger days, Nuala loved meeting people and chatting to them and made many friends throughout her life. She was a familiar figure in Birr on a Friday doing her shopping and having a chat with her neighbours.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters Orla and Marina, son Brian, brother Seamus, sister Teresa, grand daughter Kelly, brothers-in-law Gerry and Simon, nieces and nephews and wide circle of friends.

After funeral Mass in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin on Sunday July 29th burial took place afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.