Late Mrs Mary Bennett, Ballytarsna, Cashel

The death occurred on Tuesday morning July 24th 2018, of Mary Bennett (nee Rogers), Ballytarsna, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Washford, Moyvore, Co. Westmeath.

She passed away peacefully in the care of the Staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross surrounded by her family. Mary, (in her 99th year), was predeceased by her husband Tom and her daughter Joanie late of Doon, Co. Limerick.

Mary met her husband Tom while he was working in the Westmeath area and after they were married she came to live in this parish. She was one of the oldest senior citizens in the parish and enjoyed a long and healthy life. A woman sincerely devoted to her family, she delighted in their company and was a frequent visitor to all their homes.

A woman of honesty and truth, she developed a great pride and knowledge of her adopted parish. Yet, after almost eighty years living in Boherlahan - Dualla in no way did she ever forget her dearly loved County Westmeath.

When chatting with her she would tell about her youth and the people who lived in the place where she was born. As a young girl she attended the 1932 Eucharistic Congress and had vivid memories of travelling on the bus to the Phoenix Park and the events of the day. She was one of the last survivors of all those that attended that national event.

After reposing in Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday her remains was removed to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning for the repose of her soul was celebrated by Very Rev. Fr. Joe Egan P.P. Boherlahan and Dualla assisted by Rev. Tom Dunne. C.C. Boherlahan and Dualla, Rt. Rev. Mgr. Christy O’Dwyer, P.P., VG., Cashel and Rosegreen and Very Rev. Jimmy Donnelly P.P., Doon.

Following the Requiem Mass she was laid to rest with her husband Tom in the Bianconi Cemetery. Boherlahan. She is deeply regretted by her loving family Mamie, Tommy, Owen, Eddie and Nancy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter Jennifer, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.