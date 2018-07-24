Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 24 July, 2018

The late James (Jimmy) Barry

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Barry, Tullamaine, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, July 23rd 2018, James (Jimmy), peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, loving father of Seamus, Kay, Tom, Michael, Eamon, John, Mary, Noel and Paul. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters-in-law Mary and Grace, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Tuesday, July 24th, from 4pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Josephine (Jo) Gleeson

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Gleeson (née O'Doherty), (15 Castlemara, Annacotty, Co. Limerick and formerly of The Regal Cinema, Cappamore) July 22nd 2018, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick, dearly beloved wife of the late Willie Joe and mother of the late Kieran; sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne, Noreen and Siobhan, son Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Siobhan’s residence 67 The Fairways, Monaleen Road, Castletroy, on Wednesday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The late Joseph (Lulu) Hogan

The death has occurred of Joseph (Lulu) Hogan, Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town. July 21st 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph (Lulu), deeply regretted by his wife Mary, son Willie, daughters Breda and Marie, brother Marthy, sister Peggy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening, from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Denis (Dinny senior) Cleary

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny senior) Cleary, Gragaugh, Ballingarry (SR), Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Imelda and loving father to Denis, Thomas, Theresa, Oliver, Noel, Paul, Noelle, Assumpta, Geraldine, Imelda, Caroline, Kathleen, Marie, and Bernadette. Sadly missed by his 24 grandchildren, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home in Gragaugh, Ballingarry, Thurles, (Eircode E41 HF67), on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

