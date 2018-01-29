Tipperary deaths - Monday 29 January, 2018

The late Joe Dooley

The death has occurred of Joe Dooley late of 2 Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.

The late Bridget English

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) English (née Bray) late of 1 Saint Finnan's Avenue, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. In her 87th year peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. Beloved wife of the late Jack English, loving mother of Marguerite, John, Donal, Anthony, Frances (deceased) and Kate (granddaughter). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to The Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for 7pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.00am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

The late Margaret Moloney

The death has occurred of Margaret Moloney (née Ahern) late of Loughville, Lahinch Road, Ennis, Clare / Newport, Tipperary. Wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her brothers Anthony, Cecil, Vincent and Martin, sisters Catherine and Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing in Milford Hospice Mortuary, Limerick, on Monday 29th January from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, Co. Clare. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 30th January at 11 am. Followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late Paddy Ryan

The death has occurred of Paddy Ryan late of Hollymount Benedine, Nenagh, Tipperary / Hollyford, Tipperary. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife May, daughter Linda, brothers Tom and Michael, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. “House strictly private please “