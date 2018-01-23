Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 23 January, 2018

The late Philip Ryan

The death has occurred of Philip Ryan late of Firhouse, Dublin / Terenure, Dublin / Clonoulty, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Winifred, he will be sadly missed by his loving sons Con, John and Philip, daughters Mary and Una, son-in-law Wayne, daughters-in-law Mary, May and Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends Reposing at his residence on Tuesday afternoon from 2 pm before removal to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon arriving for 5:30pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning after 11am Mass to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

The late Patrick McCormack

The death has occurred of Patrick McCormack late of Ryninch, Ballina, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Fiona, his loving sisters Emer and Mary, his adored granny Mary, his uncle Pat and his aunts Eileen, Mary, Anne and Mary, cousins and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home from 4 o'c. until 7.30 o'c. this Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua's, Ballina at 12 noon followed by burial in Templekelly Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Injured Jockey Fund.

The late Jim Allen

The death has occurred of Jim Allen late of 7 St Nicholas Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at O'Dwyers funeral parlour, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday 23rd January from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with burial after in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Catherine Aylward

The death has occurred of Catherine (Katty) Aylward (née O'Shea) late of Roebucksland, Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Jackie, son Pat, daughter in law Kathleen, brothers Nicky and Paddy. Died peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by her sons Chris, Sean and Tony, daughter Mary, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sisters Nora and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 23rd, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty, to arrive at 7.30. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Nolan

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Nolan late of Kilbrennal, Killenaule, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, very deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Michael and Anthony, daughters Sharon and Laura, brothers Willie and Michael, sisters Mary and Julieanne, sons-in-law Victor and Cormac, daughters-in-law Fiona and Siobhan, grandchildren Cian, Luke, Fia, Finn, Caoimhe and Oisin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 4 o'c with prayers at 7 o'c. Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. ​Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.

The late Eily O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Eily O'Gorman (née Smith) late of Gortaree, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick). Deeply regretted by her nieces, Margaret (Tobin) Teresa (Deakin) and nephew Gerard, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Ena O'Meara

The death has occurred of Ena O'Meara late of Milestown, Cloneen, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Ena O' Meara at her residence in Milestown, Cloneen, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by Michael, her loving mother Nora, her brothers and sisters, her adoring nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Tuesday 23rd January from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 24th January at 11am in The Church of the Visitation, Cloneen followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Monday evening please.

The late Dennis Smith

The death has occurred of Dennis Smith late of Graigue, Clogheen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his sisters Bridget and Eily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Requiem Mass at 12 o' clock on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Clogheen, burial afterwards in Duhill Cemetery.