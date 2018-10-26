Property for sale on one of the most desirable residential streets in Thurles
23 Castle Avenue retains many original features i.e. internal doors, stairs, coving and fireplaces etc. Furthermore it is set back from the road which gives it a sense of privacy
Auctioneers, Thomas V. Ryan are delighted to bring Number 23 Castle Avenue, Thurles to the market.
Number 23 occupies a superb location on one of the town's most desirable residential streets.
The town centre, railway station and a host of schools are only a short walk away.
The property retains many original features i.e. internal doors, stairs, coving and fireplaces etc. Furthermore it is set back from the road which gives it a sense of privacy.
The accommodation measures approximately 139 sq.m. and includes: hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen/back entrance & side entrance at ground floor level. Upstairs includes: a large landing area, 4 bedrooms, bathroom and w.c. The front garden has mature shrubbery, lawn and a footpath from the entrance gate to the front door.
Off street parking is available in the back yard which is accessed via a side laneway. In addition there is a detached shed to the back of the yard.
Viewing is highly recommended by the auctioneers Thomas V. Ryan who can be contacted on (0504) 26846. The asking price is €185,000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on