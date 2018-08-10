Six bedroom Georgian house set on 32 acres on the market for €875,000 in Tipperary

A six bedroom Georgian house, dating from 1810, and set in the heart of the golden vale has recently come on the market for €875,000 near Cashel in County Tipperary.

Dromona House, located at Clonkelly, Dundrum, Cashel is a country home, alive with its past and full of original features from late Georgian/ early Victorian Ireland.

Located just a short drive from the M8, the large home is well situated within commuting distance of Dublin, Cork or Limerick for those looking to swap city life for country pursuits.

The grounds include a courtyard with stables and coach-house, farmyard with stone-cut buildings, a walled garden and approximately 32 acres of land.

The main house has six bedrooms and three reception rooms, along with a grand entrance hall, sitting room and drawing room with open fireplace.

Original fixtures include a circular ceiling light, original doors, fireplaces, plasterwork and flooring which are complimented by the original window shutters.

The drawing room has a delicate charm boasting four large windows with original shutters giving a panoramic view of the Tipperary countryside with front and side garden views.

In the dining room there are two large windows and an original fireplace and the room can comfortably accommodate twelve guests.

The games room, also a large room on the ground floor, has four sash windows, as well as a double glass doorway to the wonderful walled garden.

As part of the equestrian side, there are two gallops, a Jumping strip, 30 plus Stables, Washbay area, 20 x 40 sand arena and a six horse walker.

Dromona House has been used as a pretraining, point to point and breeze up yard.

This property can be bought in one or two lots made up of Lot A which includes approximately 20 acres and Lot B of approximately 12 acres (Land with House and stables). The property is for sale by private treaty. An auction is scheduled for October 4th unless previously sold.