‘Turn-Key’ Bungalow in Cormackstown

This property comprises a stunning 4-bed detached bungalow in immaculate condition throughout. Situated in a most sought-after and pleasant rural location of Cormackstown which is just 4km from the historic village of Holycross and 6km from Thurles town.

Constructed c. 2000, accommodation extends to c. 1,479 sq.ft / 137 sq.m and is complimented by a large double Garage to the side, tarmac driveway with beautifully landscaped gardens to the front and rear.

This is a very well maintained property, a credit to the current owner, requiring no further outlay. An ideal family home in a most pleasant rural setting, convenient to Thurles.

Viewings by appointment only with sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson - Thurles.