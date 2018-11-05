Dundrum A.C. weekly report

COUNTY JUNIOR AND NOVICE 'B' CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Junior and Novice 'B' Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday the 4th of November in Moyne. Conditions were good with dry mild weather and underfooting was dry. We had 3 Novice and 1 Junior lady compete in the ladies 3k race. Jean Kelly ran very well to win Gold in the Junior race. First home for the club in the Novice 'B' was 5th Mary Keane 13:22, she was followed by 7th Mairead Julian 13:34 and 9th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 13:51. The girls did well to win Bronze in the team medals in a fast race. In the Men's race we had 5 compete over the 6k course. Here we had Eamon Morrissey run a fantastic race to win his first individual medal taking Bronze in 22:16. Well deserved after some great running this year. Next we had 11th Michèal Coen 23:23, 19th John Kelly 23:59, 21st Jim Hally 24:41, 23rd Stephen Ryan 25:32. The men's team fell short of the Bronze medals by 2 points.



COUNTY JUVENILE UNEVEN AGE 'B' CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Juvenile Uneven Age 'B' Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday the 4 th of November in Moyne. It was a fine dry course and the weather was good. We had 18 juveniles who went to the start line and three teams. First off were the U/9 girls and Emma Hayes led them home in 6 th followed by Mia McCormack in 11 th and Muireann O’Neill in 12 th. This three won the bronze team medals. Also running well were Clodagh Ryan in 14 th, Nollaig Kilmartin in 15 th and Molly Butler 16 th. In the boys U/9 Jack Ferncombe was 6 th. We won the team gold medals in the girls U/11 with Roisin Ferncombe winning the race. Gemma Lawerence was 4 th having lead for the first lap and Saoirse Coen was 9 th. Aisling Carroll was 20 th and Anna Ryan 23 rd. Our boys U/11 team won the silver medals with Jack Ryan leading them home in 5 thwith Conor O’Donnell 7 th, Michail Nesteruk 8 th after having lead for the first lap and Oisin O’Neill 17 th. Sarah McLoughlin ran well to be 4 th in the girls U/13. Kate Guilfoyle competed in the girls U/15 but had to pull up with an injury. Jean Kelly won the junior womens gold medal. Well done to all who competed on the day and it is now on to the Munster uneven age championships which will be held at the Turnpike Moycarkey next Sunday.



10K LEEDS

Kevin Moore had a fantastic race in Leeds on Sunday the 4th of November to break his 10k PB in a time of 30:57 placing 31st. Kevin is going from strength to strength and it's great to see him doing such fast times amongst the best in Ireland.



CLONMEL 4K SERIES

The first of the the 4k Series races was held on Wednesday the 31st of October in Clonmel. We had two athletes compete. First home for the club was 45th Christina Fryday 20:46, she was followed by 53rd Patricia Moloney 21:34.



DUBLIN CITY MARATHON

The Dublin City Marathon was held on Sunday the 28th of October. We had 3 athletes complete the massive 26.2 miles. All ran great races. Teresa O'Connor in 3:44:57, Mary Kennedy in 3:45:15 and marathon veteran PJ Holmes in 4:11:08.



NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

The New York City Marathon was held on Sunday the 4th of November. Tony Delaney ran a superb race in a very fast time of 3:28:24.



SPAR CORK AIRPORT 5K

The SPAR Cork Airport 5k was held on Friday night the 2nd of November. Linda Grogan ran a great race to place 37th overall and 2nd Lady in 20:24 in wet and windy conditions.

