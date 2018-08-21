Tipperary athletes urged to take part in the Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run to honour the Rescue 116 Crew

The Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run has released details of this year’s run finisher’s medal. The medal depicts a Sikorsky S-92 Helicopter flying over the sea. In the background are the numbers “116”, together with four flying doves honouring the lost Rescue 116 crew members, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, Winch Operator Paul Ormsby and Winchman Ciarán Smith.

The event which is a 5k run in aid of two charities, RNLI Lifeboats and Dogs For The Disabled, takes place on Saturday 15th September at 10am.

Speaking about the medal one of the event’s organisers Neville Murphy said, “The medal is a lovely tribute to Dara and the crew of Rescue 116 who tragically lost their lives in the service of others on March 14th last year”

Niamh Fitzpatrick said: "Dara died before her time. She had so much more living to do. Over the course of her life she was regularly involved in fundraising events and if she were with us now, Dara would undoubtedly be still doing cycles, runs, or climbing mountains for worthy causes.

The Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run 2018 allows people to remember Dara by completing a 5k around the runway at Waterford Airport where she was based for many years. In entering this charity run it also allows people to make a difference to others.

As Dara's family we are very grateful to the organisers of the run, to all those who facilitate the event taking place and vitally, to those who enter the run. Together, all of you enable Dara's charitable work to continue and you ensure that she is not forgotten. We cannot adequately express our gratitude for this."

Participants can register and find more information at dfrun.ie. The number of participants is limited and is filling up fast, so those interested are advised to register early to avoid disappointment.

Closing date for registration is 30th August.

If you can’t join us but wish to donate, you can do so at dfrun.ie

For further information go to dfrun.ie