Ballyhoura Active series springs back to life

We are back in Business this Friday night 17th August at 7.30 pm the Country Club is the venue as the Active series springs back to life. The course for this 5km will be new to most people and is very flat as 5km routes go, it starts from the Country club and heads out to Meelick Village and turns left at each junction, the last section is the same as the Dooneen AC 5mile as you come in the old Cratlow road to finish at the Country club. These roads are quiet and perfect for running. After the race there will be refreshments in the Country club, for more details check out the Ballyhouraactive website. After Friday night we will be putting up the feet for the big match on Sunday and best of luck to Limerick, fingers crossed they will do the business.

Our final race in the active series for this year will be in Churchtown as Churchtown Roadrunners AC wind down the series with their 5mile road race. Last year was their first year running this route and a fine crowd turned up to participate, I have Buffs and will be handing them out at the Country club race and the Churchtown race one per runner.