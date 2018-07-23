The weeks are flying by it seems and the amount of events that are on at the moment is just crazy. Nearly every night of the week there is a charity run or some event or race to go to, I suppose with the weather being so fine everyone is out and about. Every track and trail is busy with people walking their dogs or just hiking, from young couples going for romantic walks to groups mountain biking. The country seems so alive, for most of the year we are organising events and targeting people to attend and you find that rain or cold or windy mucky conditions keeps people away. But now what is keeping those same people away is the amount if events that are on. So if you have caught the bug and want to head out on one of these fine evenings go to the trails and get to see the fabulous facilities that we have and some of the great trails which are maintained to a very high standard. You would be amazed what is local like Ballyhass lakes and the mountain bike centre to Lough Gur and cross road dancing in Ballinvreena. When you get the weather there are very few places better than Ireland.

Keep the training going and don’t forget our two last events in the Ballyhoura Active series. The 17th of August is the 5km at the Country club on the old Cratlow road, and our final event is the Churchtown AC 5 mile on the 24th of August. Check out our website www. ballyhouraactive.com and our facebook for more details.