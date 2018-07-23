Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

We did not have a Club Competition last weekend as the course was booked for GUI Competitions. Our Competition next weekend is 18 hole single stableford off white markers.

Seniors

Our Winning team last week was Danny Morrissey, Gerry Maher and Tommy Moloney.

Ladies

The results of our nine hole qualifier competition are: 1st Maura Maher (31) 21 pts. 2nd Caroline O’Dwyer (27) 21 pts. 3rd Teresa Canny (29) 19 pts.

Our winning team in the Tuesday morning Ladies scramble was Kathleen Smith, Ann Hallinan and Marie O’Connor.

The results of our mixed scramble on 19th July which was kindly sponsored by Joe and Flan McGlinchy are:

1st Isobelle Hayes, Pat Hayes, Daniel Kennedy.

2nd Caroline O’Dwyer, Eddie McGrath, Mark McGrath.

3rd Frances Boyle, Patsy O’Connor, Paul Kavanagh.

4th Maura Maher, John Barry, Peter Hayes.

Fixtures:

Our Competition for 29th July/ August 1st is our Goy Medal competition, the Josie Alley prize. This is 18 hole stableford and is kindly sponsored by Josie. Players can check the notice board for details.

Tuesday morning Ladies golf continues from 10.00am.

Thursday evening Ladies nine hole continues from 5.30pm.

Our Sigs weekly Wednesday Scramble continues with Tee Times from 6.30pm.