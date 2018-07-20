World Taekwondo Association Black Belt Grading, with the World Taekwondo Association. Leanne Stockil achieved her Black Belt under Master Sheamus O’Neill in Nenagh. Leann trains in Halla na Feile Cashel under Instructor Derek Joy.

Leanne’s Dad Greville is an Instructor in the Thurles Training Centre. Leanne’s sister Amy is also a Black Belt and their other sister Rachel is Red Belt Black Strip. Anybody interested in starting World Taekwondo Association classes can do so in Halla na Feile. Kids 7.15pm-8:15pm. Adult and Youths 8.15pm -9:15pm Mondays and Thursdays. Pictured above, back Row L/R: Maia O’Sullivan, Instructor Greville Stockil, Master Sheamus O’Neill, Derek Joy. Front Row, Rachel Stockil, Leanne Stockil, Amy Stockil.